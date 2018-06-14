Job Title: Head, Regional SalesCompany: The MacTay GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 8 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingThe MacTay Group is a leading consulting company with its sole aim to nurture and improve growth in people and establishments by offering strategic and operations consulting services.Our 30 year success story has been one filled with excitement and fulfilment for our clients, overcoming difficult challenges, cutting across Private, Public and social sectors while staying true to our beliefs that limitations are only a figment of the imagination, with our committed and innovative team, we have proved this time and again.Our focus has always been to maximize output, performance and excellence, and this can be attested to by the numerous brands we have worked with in West Africa.Our major driving force is our deep seated passion to improve performance using the best possible initiative ideas, supporting our clients to improve and modify, exceeding expectations and in the end creating ultimate satisfaction. We are constantly on the edge of transforming, as we believe that nothing is impossible.This Job role manages sales of the company’s products and services within a defined geographic area, province or country. Ensures consistent, profitable growth in sales revenues through positive planning, deployment and management of account managers.Responsibilities: – Responsible for obtaining profitable results through the sales team by developing the team through motivation, counselling, skills development and product/solution’s knowledge development. – Develop a sales strategy to achieve organisational sales goals and revenues – Set individual sales targets with sales team – Manage the sales administration function, operational performance reporting, streamlining processes and systems wherever possible, and advising senior management on maximising business relationships and creating an environment where customer service can flourish. – Responsible for managing the sales team, developing a business plan covering sales, revenue, and expense controls, meeting agreed targets, and promoting the company’s presence throughout Nigeria and beyond. – Assist in the development of the annual marketing plan, specifically advising on: realistic forecasts for each product/solution and territory (based on historical data, market trends, competitive activity, promotional strategy and sales effort), realistic costs of operating the sales force; and sales promotion programme plans. – Liaise with other company functions to ensure achievement of sales objectives – Evaluate performance of sales staff – Provide feedback, support and coaching to the sales team – Responsible for monitoring the performance of the sales team by establishing a system of reports and communications involving sales reports and cyclical sales meetings. – Provide support to HR in planning specific appraisal system that describes the responsibilities and performance standards for each member of the sales team, set individual territory sales and commission targets and administer the commission plan. – Personally observe the performance of the regional managers on a regular basis. – Provide high standards of ongoing training for the sales team so that they possess sufficient sales and technical knowledge to present information on the company’s products/solutions in an accurate and balanced manner. – Relate with and attend partner meetings regularly.KEY RESULT AREAS: – Achievement of company’s sales target – Ensure company’s profitability – Maintain a good working relationship with team members. – A satisfied clientele portfolio – A vibrant sales workforce – Continuous improvement in the sales methodologies that translate to wealth creation. – Market Knowledge – Product/Solutions Knowledge – Customers’ knowledge – Competition’s knowledgeRequirements: – A minimum of 8 years sales experience, of which 3 years are at managerial level in active capacity. – A minimum qualification of first degree in any related field. – An MBA degree or its equivalent is an added advantage. – Strategic prospecting skills – Negotiation skills – Rapport building on call – Planning & organising skills – Active listening skills – Team leadership skills – Effective communication skills – Presentation and negotiation skills – Effective writing skills – Closing techniques – Relationship management skills – Possess the ability to develop team – Leadership skills.