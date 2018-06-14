Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Business Development Officer Job at Adron Homes  (Read 154 times)

Jobrib

Business Development Officer Job at Adron Homes
« on: Mar 05, 2016, 05:31 PM »
Job Title: Business Development Officer

Company: Adron Homes

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND   BA/BSc/HND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

.

Adron Homes and properties is a leading Pan African Real Estate development company that provides the highest number of decent, accesisible, comfortable housing while achieving  global housing standards. Our basic role at Adron Homes & Properties Limited is to secure suitable house for everyone, irrespective of social class, income level and all else. The world is a developing arena with continuous growth in population and it has become increasingly essential to devise very effective means of accommodation.

.

Job Description:  – Facilitate growth, sales, and marketing strategies at an organization. – Prepare overall marketing strategy. – Develop programs with quantifiable objectives to measure results. – Implement and manage marketing budget.

.

Requirements : – OND, HND/B.Sc

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 