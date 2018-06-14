Job Title: Business Development Officer
Company: Adron Homes
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Adron Homes and properties is a leading Pan African Real Estate development company that provides the highest number of decent, accesisible, comfortable housing while achieving global housing standards. Our basic role at Adron Homes & Properties Limited is to secure suitable house for everyone, irrespective of social class, income level and all else. The world is a developing arena with continuous growth in population and it has become increasingly essential to devise very effective means of accommodation.
.
Job Description: – Facilitate growth, sales, and marketing strategies at an organization. – Prepare overall marketing strategy. – Develop programs with quantifiable objectives to measure results. – Implement and manage marketing budget.
.
Requirements : – OND, HND/B.ScApply to this job