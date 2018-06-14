Job Title: Business Development OfficerCompany: Adron HomesJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingAdron Homes and properties is a leading Pan African Real Estate development company that provides the highest number of decent, accesisible, comfortable housing while achieving global housing standards. Our basic role at Adron Homes & Properties Limited is to secure suitable house for everyone, irrespective of social class, income level and all else. The world is a developing arena with continuous growth in population and it has become increasingly essential to devise very effective means of accommodation.Job Description: – Facilitate growth, sales, and marketing strategies at an organization. – Prepare overall marketing strategy. – Develop programs with quantifiable objectives to measure results. – Implement and manage marketing budget.Requirements : – OND, HND/B.Sc