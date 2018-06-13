Pages: [1]   Go Down

Comedy Joke: In your hands
Akpos comes home bleeding....

WIFE: What happened?

AKPOS: Vincent hit me with a hammer.

WIFE: Didn't you have anything in your hands?

AKPOS: I had.

WIFE: What?

AKPOS: His wife's BOOBs!
