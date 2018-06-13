Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Guidance  (Read 330 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Guidance
« on: Mar 07, 2016, 01:28 PM »
A middle-aged man kneels beside his bed in prayer...

''What are you praying for?'' asks his wife.

"GUIDANCE." he answered.

"Just ask for STIFFNESS, I will guide the thing myself." the wife retorted!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 