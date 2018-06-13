A woman pregnant with triplets was walking down the street when a masked robber ran out of a bank and shot her three times in the stomach. Luckily the babies were Okay. The surgeon decided to leave the bullets in because it was too risky to operate. She gave birth to two healthy daughters and a healthy son.All was fine for sixteen years and then one daughter walked into the room in tears. "What's wrong?" asked the mother."I was taking a pee and this bullet came out," replied the daughter.The mother told her it was okay and explained what happened sixteen years ago.About a week later the second daughter walked into the room in tears. "Mum, I was taking a pee and this bullet came out."Again the mother told her not to worry and explained what happened sixteen years ago.A week later her son walked into the room in tears. "It's okay," said the Mum, "I know what happened.You were taking a pee and a bullet came out.''No,'' said the boy, "I shot the dog."