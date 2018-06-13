Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Get a girlfriend  (Read 307 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Get a girlfriend
« on: Mar 08, 2016, 08:36 AM »
If you do NOT have a GirlFriend - You are missing SOME thing in your life. If you HAVE a GirlFriend - You are missing EVERY thing in your life.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 