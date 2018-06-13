Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: A Foolish Man  (Read 290 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: A Foolish Man
Mar 08, 2016, 08:51 AM
A foolish man tells a woman to STOP talking, but a WISE man tells her that she looks extremely BEAUTIFUL when her LIPS are CLOSED.
