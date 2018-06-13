Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Darkness

Short Joke: Darkness
Mar 08, 2016
When your LIFE is in DARKNESS, PRAY to GOD and ask him to free you from Darkness. After you have prayed, If you are still in Darkness, Please PAY the ELECTRICITY BILL.
