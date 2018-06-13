Akpos was trying to get away with not paying for his electricity bill. As soon as he saw the National electric official man heading towards his house, he quickly put off the meter in his house and used a big cupboard to cover it up and hide it.The official came, "Hello Mr. Akpos, I'm here for your electricity bill."Akpos asked, "What do you mean? I do not have light, so I don't need to pay any electricity bill."But I can see electric wires running through your roof." The light man said.Akpos said, "Hmmm, please come inside, I want to show you something. He led the man to his fridge and pointed to the jar of milk inside, and asked, "What is this?"The official replied, "How can you ask me such a silly question, it's a jar of milk."Akpos said, "Very good, now does that mean I have cows in my house?"