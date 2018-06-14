Job Title: Customer Marketing Manager
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Company: Bevas Logistics
Job Description:
• The incumbent will be responsible for leading and developing successful trade activation of new and existing brands & campaigns across all channels, outlets and shopper formats.
• Manages trade marketing and brand budget.
• Optimizes ROI and develop commercial rationale for all trade marketing activities.
• Accountable for P&L and will be required to track and monitor performance.
• You should have Trade Marketing/Shopper Marketing experience including the development of all in-store solution ideally FMCG environment.
Candidate Requirements:
• You’ll have a minimum 5-8 years of Trade Marketing/Modern Trade Sales management experience including the development of all in-store solutions (display; promotions; PoS) ideally in a branded environment.
• Excellent inter-personal, relationship building and leadership skills, with demonstrable evidence of delivering business change are really key.
• You’ll need strong communication and presentation skills and you’ll be a pro-active individual with strong planning, organization and time management skills.
• Nigeria market experience is a definitive must.Apply to this job