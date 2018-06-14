Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Customer Marketing Manager Job at Bevas Logistics  (Read 268 times)

Jobrib

Customer Marketing Manager Job at Bevas Logistics
« on: Mar 09, 2016, 11:31 AM »
Job Title: Customer Marketing Manager

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Company: Bevas Logistics

Job Description:

•   The incumbent will be responsible for leading and developing successful trade activation of new and existing brands & campaigns across all channels, outlets and shopper formats.

•   Manages trade marketing and brand budget.

•   Optimizes ROI and develop commercial rationale for all trade marketing activities.

•   Accountable for P&L and will be required to track and monitor performance.

•   You should have Trade Marketing/Shopper Marketing experience including the development of all in-store solution ideally FMCG environment.

Candidate Requirements:

•   You’ll have a minimum 5-8 years of Trade Marketing/Modern Trade Sales management experience including the development of all in-store solutions (display; promotions; PoS) ideally in a branded environment.

•   Excellent inter-personal, relationship building and leadership skills, with demonstrable evidence of delivering business change are really key.

•   You’ll need strong communication and presentation skills and you’ll be a pro-active individual with strong planning, organization and time management skills.

•   Nigeria market experience is a definitive must.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 