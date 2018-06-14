Job Title: Customer Care Officer
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Company: Bevas Logistics
Description:
• The Customer Service Representative/BDE will have responsibilities to execute on a sales strategy, achieve sales targets and generate revenue by closing business.
• Will later have responsibility of training his/her team members.
Entry Requirements:
• Educational Requirements: Minimum of OND.
• Age Restriction: None.
• Outstanding telephone communication skills.
• Exceptional ability to generate leads by prospecting will be an integral part of your day in this position.
• The ability to project a professional and polished image that inspires confidence and trust.
• intercourse Preference: Male and Female.
You must be prepared to undergo a 2-week intensive training to become a world class Certified Customer Care Professional!Apply to this job