Job Title: Customer Care OfficerLocation: Lagos, NigeriaCompany: Bevas LogisticsDescription:• The Customer Service Representative/BDE will have responsibilities to execute on a sales strategy, achieve sales targets and generate revenue by closing business.• Will later have responsibility of training his/her team members.Entry Requirements:• Educational Requirements: Minimum of OND.• Age Restriction: None.• Outstanding telephone communication skills.• Exceptional ability to generate leads by prospecting will be an integral part of your day in this position.• The ability to project a professional and polished image that inspires confidence and trust.• intercourse Preference: Male and Female.You must be prepared to undergo a 2-week intensive training to become a world class Certified Customer Care Professional!