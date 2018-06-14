Pages: [1]   Go Down

Customer Care Officer Job at Bevas Logistics
Job Title: Customer Care Officer

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Company: Bevas Logistics

Description:

•   The Customer Service Representative/BDE will have responsibilities to execute on a sales strategy, achieve sales targets and generate revenue by closing business.

•   Will later have responsibility of training his/her team members.

Entry Requirements:

•   Educational Requirements: Minimum of OND.

•   Age Restriction: None.

•   Outstanding telephone communication skills.

•   Exceptional ability to generate leads by prospecting will be an integral part of your day in this position.

•   The ability to project a professional and polished image that inspires confidence and trust.

•   intercourse Preference: Male and Female.

You must be prepared to undergo a 2-week intensive training to become a world class Certified Customer Care Professional!

