VALENTINE'S DAY REPORT...1. Engagements ......................... 12%.2. Heart breaks ........................... 95%.3. Wife caught cheating............... 69%.4. Husband caught cheating ....... 79%.5. Condom sales ......................... 99%6. Fast food sales ........................ 90%7. Visit to Motherless Baby's Homes, prisoners/cells, beggars/ destitutes..................................................... 2%.8. Girls in hospital over Love........................ 70%9. Boys in hospital over Love ....................... 5%10. Girls arrested for fighting over Boys ....... 59%.11. Boys arrested for fighting over Girls ....... 10%12. Husbands in prison for beating wives in public ....... 804 counted.13. Pregnancy ......... 309,572.14. Number of switched off phones on Feb 14, 2016 ...... 9 million.