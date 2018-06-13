Pages: [1]   Go Down

Humorous Joke: Aftermath of Valentine's Day

Humorous Joke: Aftermath of Valentine’s Day
« on: Mar 09, 2016, 01:05 PM »
VALENTINE'S DAY REPORT...

1. Engagements ......................... 12%.

2. Heart breaks ........................... 95%.

3. Wife caught cheating............... 69%.

4. Husband caught cheating ....... 79%.

5. Condom sales ......................... 99%

6. Fast food sales ........................ 90%

7. Visit to Motherless Baby's Homes, prisoners/cells, beggars/ destitutes.....................................................  2%.

8. Girls in hospital over Love........................ 70%

9. Boys in hospital over Love ....................... 5%

10. Girls arrested for fighting over Boys ....... 59%.

11. Boys arrested for fighting over Girls ....... 10%

12. Husbands in prison for beating wives in public ....... 804 counted.

13. Pregnancy ......... 309,572.

14. Number of switched off phones on Feb 14, 2016 ...... 9 million.

We are still taking statistics.... I will keep you all Updated. Valentine is still on...
