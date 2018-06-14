Job Title: Call Centre AgentsCompany: SpectranetJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagosn NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareSpectranet was awarded a License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2009 with the aim of promoting Internet Services in Nigeria. Over the last year Spectranet has assessed and evaluated different technologies and mediums which would facilitate in providing the best data services best suited for Nigeria.Headquartered in Lagos with Management Consultancy and Technical Collaboration with the Infrastructure Development Company Group based at Singapore, Spectranet aims to be a leader in the Internet Services space in Nigeria.Requirements: – Customer focused and result oriented personnel needed to fill in the Customer Service Department of Spectranet Limited. – Candidates must possess a minimum of 2 years relevant experience in a customer service environment, with added advantage in the telecommunications sector.