Author Topic: One liner Joke: Lagos traffic

yetadem

One liner Joke: Lagos traffic
« on: Mar 11, 2016, 05:10 PM »
In Lagos, you’ll be in traffic for 3 hours, only to reach the front and see what’s causing traffic is garden egg.
