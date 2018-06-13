Pages: [1]   Go Down

yetadem

Crazy Joke: Japanese intercourse
« on: Mar 11, 2016, 05:30 PM »
A Japanese couple is arguing about how to perform highly erotic intercourse.

HUSBAND: Sukitaki, Mojitaka!

Wife replies, "Kowanini! Mowi janakpa!"

Husband says angrily, "Toka a anji rodi roumi yakoo!"

Wife, on her knees, literally begging, "Mimi Nakoundinda tinkouji!"

Husband shouts angrily, "Na miaou kina Tim Kinji!"

I can't believe you just sat there trying to read this! You don't know any Japanese! You'll read anything as long as it's about intercourse...

Sometimes I worry about you. You're in need of serious help!
