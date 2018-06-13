Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Heart attack  (Read 199 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Heart attack
« on: Mar 11, 2016, 05:41 PM »
HUSBAND: Call the ambulance, fast! I am having a heart attack.

WIFE: (took his phone) Quick! Tell me the Password!

HUSBAND: It's ok... I am feeling better now.
