All of us met at the Stadium for a convention tagged; "Nigerians Are Not stupid". The leader told us that we were all there that day to prove to the world that we Nigerians are not stupid. He asked if he could have a volunteer. I stood up and worked my way through the crowd stepping up to the stage. He asked me what is 15 + 15? I thought for 15 seconds and answered, "18!"The crowd made up of 40,000 were disappointed. They cheered, "Give him another chance! Give him another chance!"The leader said, "Well since we have gone to the trouble of getting 40,000 of you all in one place and we have the world-wide press and global broadcast media here, I guess we can give him another chance."He asked me, "What is 5 + 5?"After thinking for thirty-five seconds, I said, "90!"He was quite perplexed; he looked down and sighed dejectedly. Everyone was disheartened, I started crying and they started jumping and waving their hands shouting, "Give him another chance! Give him another chance! Give him another chance!"The leader, unsure whether or not he was doing more harm than damage said, "Okay! Okay! Just one more chance, what is 2 + 2?"I closed my eyes, and after a whole minute, I replied, "4!"Throughout the stadium, pandemonium broke out as the crowd jumped to their feet, waved their hands, stamped their feets on the ground and shouted, "Give him another chance! Give him another chance! Give him another chance!"