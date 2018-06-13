Earlier today, when I was teaching my pupils a topic, 'GENDER', I elaborated the topic by letting them know that we have the MASCULINE gender, FEMININE gender, COMMON gender and the NEUTER gender!After teaching them for some hours, I asked them the feminine genders of some masculine genders.I asked the first pupil, "Ezekiel, what is the feminine of KING?"He said, "QUEEN."The second pupil, "Cynthia, what is the feminine of BOY?"She said, "GIRL."The third pupil, "Akpos, what is the feminine of ACTOR?"He stood up and shouted, "BOZZ!"