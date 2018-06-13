Mr. Akpos and his three beautiful daughters went into a hotel to stay for the night. When the daughters went to check in, they saw a really good looking bell boy. The father caught the three girls looking at him and he threatened to kill the bell boy if he did anything at all with them. So the bell boy minded his own business and ignored the girls.While he was working ever so diligently, the eldest daughter goes up to him and says, "If you don't do it with me in bed, I will pour red juice on the sheets of my bed and tell my father that you popped my cherry."Fearing for his life, he did it with her. Then he saw the beautiful middle daughter in the hallway and she too walked over to him and said, "If you don't do it with me, I'll pour red juice on my bed and tell my father that you popped my cherry."Again fearing for his life, he agreed. Later that evening, the youngest daughter saw him. She walked up to him and said, "If you don't have intercourse with me, I'll pour green juice all over the bed and tell my father that you popped my cherry.""Green juice?" He asked, "Why Green?"She replied, "Because my cherry isn't ripe yet."