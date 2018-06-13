The Nigerian police force was looking to fill the post of a CID Officer, so John (who was not exactly very sharp) went in to try out for the job."OK," the DPO drawled, "John, what is 1 and 1?""11" he replied.The sheriff thought to himself, "That's not what I meant, but he's right." "What two days of the week start with the letter T?""Today and tomorrow."He was again surprised that John supplied a correct answer that he had never thought of himself. "Now John, listen carefully; who killed Michael Jackson?"John looked a little surprised himself, then thought really hard for a minute, and finally admitted, "I don't know.""Well, why don't you go home and work on that one for a while?"So John wandered over to the barbershop where his pals were waiting to hear the results of the interview. John was happy, "It went great! First day on the job and I'm already working on a murder case!"