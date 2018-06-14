Job Title: InBetweener – Corporate BankingCompany: Access Bank PlcJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Banking Graduate Jobs / InternshipsAccess Bank Plc is a financial institution with presence in 9 countries in Africa and the United Kingdom and in all major cities in Nigeria. Also referred to as the Africa’s Bank of Best Practise, Access Bank operates on a platform of strong ethics, governance and professionalism.Access Bank InBetweeners is a programme that provides graduates and students awaiting postgraduate degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) the opportunity to learn first-hand about us and gain experience in the banking industry by working in an international Bank.Tenure:DIVISIONAL Internship: – Interns will be deployed to their department of choice where they will spend the whole tenure. It does not have to be related to the course of study.Duration: 9 – MonthsROTATIONAL Internship: – Interns have the opportunity to go through different departments in the bank over a period of time. Ideally, three months per department.Duration: 12 – Months; 15 – MonthsCUSTOMER SERVICE Internship: – Interns will be deployed to different branches whereby they will work in the bank halls cross-selling the banks products to walk-in clients and customers. They will assist customers with self-service and alternative channels available in the branch. – Duration: 6 – Months, 9 – Months.