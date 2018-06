"I've just had an awful time," said a boy to his friend, "First I got angina pectoris, then arteriosclerosis. Just as I was recovering, I got psoriasis. They gave me hypodermics, and to top it all, tonsillitis was followed by appendectomy.""Chai! How did you pull through?" sympathized his friend."I don't know," the boy replied, "Toughest spelling test I ever had."