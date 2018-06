That's what they now teach in some schools...



If we are not careful, Our next Generation Kids will learn A,B,C,D... this Way:A is for ATMB is for BluetoothC is for ChattingD is for DownloadE is for EmailF is for FacebookG is for GoogleH is for HotmailI is for InstagramJ is for JumiaK is for KongaL is for LaptopM is for MTNN is for NokiaO is for Opera miniP is for PicmixQ is for Quick timeR is for RAMS is for SkypeT is for TwitterU is for USBV is for VistaW is for WhatsAppX is for XenderY is for Yahoo! andZ is for Zuma