Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: My password  (Read 250 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: My password
« on: Mar 14, 2016, 04:28 PM »
I Changed All My Passwords to "Incorrect".

So Whenever I Forget, it will tell me, "Your Password is Incorrect".
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 