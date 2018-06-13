Jun 13, 2018, 10:35 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: An appeal to all ladies this year
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: An appeal to all ladies this year (Read 167 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
View Inventory
Send Money To yetadem
N
Funny Joke: An appeal to all ladies this year
«
on:
Mar 14, 2016, 05:14 PM »
1 Quality Brazillian Hair = 78 bags of cement.
1 Quality designer Handbag = 10 tankers of water.
1 Quality pair of designer shoe = 1 trailer load of sand.
1 iPhone 6 = 10,500 pieces of block...
These are enough to build a two bedroom flat!
Ladies, Babes... Please, allow your boyfriends to be landlords this year!!!
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: An appeal to all ladies this year
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2