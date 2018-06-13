Pages: [1]   Go Down

yetadem

Funny Joke: An appeal to all ladies this year
Mar 14, 2016, 05:14 PM
1 Quality Brazillian Hair = 78 bags of cement.

1 Quality designer Handbag = 10 tankers of water.

1 Quality pair of designer shoe = 1 trailer load of sand.

1 iPhone 6 = 10,500 pieces of block...

These are enough to build a two bedroom flat!

Ladies, Babes... Please, allow your boyfriends to be landlords this year!!!
