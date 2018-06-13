Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: African Parents  (Read 275 times)

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: African Parents
« on: Mar 14, 2016, 05:24 PM »
One day, I was kidnapped. The kidnappers handed me a phone to speak to Parents. The conversation goes thus...

MUM: Hello...

ME: Mummy

MUM: Why didn't you wash your plates before you left this morning?
