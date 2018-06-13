Pages: [1]   Go Down

Jokes of the Day: African Parents II
Mar 15, 2016, 08:12 AM
How to be an African parent:

1 Shout.

2 Blame everyone at home but yourself.

3 Never apologize to your kids.

4 Shout.

5 Keep shouting.
