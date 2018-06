One day, Akpos' neighbour goes over to Akpos' house, sees Akpos crying and asks him what happened. Akpos said that his mother had just passed away.Feeling sorry for Akpos, the neighbour made him some coffee and calmed him down a little and then left.The next day, the neighbour went back over to the house and found Akpos crying again. He asked him why he was crying this time.Akpos replied, I just got off the phone with my sister, her mother die too!"