Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crazy Joke: Everything is falling off  (Read 178 times)

yetadem

Crazy Joke: Everything is falling off
« on: Mar 15, 2016, 08:51 AM »
This morning as I was buttoning my shirt, a button fell off.

After that, I picked up my briefcase, and the handle fell off.

Then I went to open the door and the doorknob fell off.

I went to get into my car and the door handle came off in my hand.

Now I'm afraid to piss.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 