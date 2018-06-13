Pages: [1]   Go Down

Religion Joke: Crusade theme
I'm tired of some Churches with their crusade themes. What is, "OH LORD! CHANGE MY SMELL!"

Pastor, please use a perfume and stop disturbing God!
