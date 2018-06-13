Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Cinderella party  (Read 227 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Cinderella party
« on: Mar 15, 2016, 09:32 AM »
My Daughter wanted a Cinderella themed Party, so I invited all Her Friends over and Made Them Clean the House...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 