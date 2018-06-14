Job Title: Marketing ManagerCompany: Industrial Gas Manufacturing CompanyJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 4 yearsQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / MarketingAs part of its growth and development program, a very successful Manufacturing Group with its Head Office in Lagos is diversifying into the production and marketing of Industrial Gases and therefore seeks highly qualified, experienced and competent personnel to fill the vacant position below in its new Air Separation and Carbon Dioxide plants/factory:Requirements: – Applicants should have B.Sc/HND or equivalent in Marketing, Economics, Business Administration, any of the Science, Social Studies or humanities, with at least Four (4) years relevant/cognate managerial experience in marketing. Marketing experience in the industrial Gas or related industry will be a big advantage.