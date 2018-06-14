Job Title: Marketing OfficerCompany: Frontline Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: NCE OND BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingA frontline Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) is desirable to engage vibrant, dedicated and knowledgeable candidates to fill the opening in its Lagos, Enugu, Owerri, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, lbadan, Abeokuta Offices:Ref: (Enugu (MOEN), Owerri (MOOW), Onitsha (MOON), Abeokuta (MOAB) & Kano (MOKAN)Key Responsibilities: – Excellent communication skills to convince prospective clients. – Result oriented and ready to meet set targets. – Well organized and a team player. – Ability to work with minimal supervision.Qualifications / Professional Experience: – NCE, ND, HND, Degree in Marketing, Sciences or Humanity. – A minimum of 3 years marketing/sales experience. – Experience in an HMO will be an advantage. – Not more then 35 years old.