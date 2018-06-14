Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marketing Officer Job at Frontline Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)  (Read 166 times)

Jobrib

Marketing Officer Job at Frontline Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)
« on: Mar 15, 2016, 11:31 PM »
Job Title: Marketing Officer

Company: Frontline Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: NCE   OND BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 3 years

Location: Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

.

A frontline Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) is desirable to engage vibrant, dedicated and knowledgeable candidates to fill the opening in its Lagos, Enugu, Owerri, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, lbadan, Abeokuta Offices:

.

Ref: (Enugu (MOEN), Owerri (MOOW), Onitsha (MOON), Abeokuta (MOAB) & Kano (MOKAN)

.

Key Responsibilities: – Excellent communication skills to convince prospective clients. – Result oriented and ready to meet set targets. – Well organized and a team player. – Ability to work with minimal supervision.

.

Qualifications / Professional Experience: – NCE, ND, HND, Degree in Marketing, Sciences or Humanity. – A minimum of 3 years marketing/sales experience. – Experience in an HMO will be an advantage. – Not more then 35 years old.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 