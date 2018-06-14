Job Title: Sales AgentsCompany: Frontline Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: NCE ONDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales/MarketingA frontline Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) is desirable to engage vibrant, dedicated and knowledgeable candidates to fill the opening in its Lagos, Enugu, Owerri, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, lbadan, Abeokuta Offices:Ref: (Lagos (SALA), Abuja (SAAB) & Kano (SAKAN)Key Responsibilities: – Excellent communication skills to convince prospective clients. – Result oriented and ready to meet set targets. – Well organized and a team player. – Ability to work with minimal supervision.Qualifications / Professional Experience: – Minimum of 1 year experience, – ND/NCE holders are welcome.