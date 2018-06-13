A Reverend father and a Pastor from Redeem Christian Church of God were standing by the side of the road holding up a sign that reads, “The End is Near! Turn yourself around now before it’s too late!”They planned to hold up the sign to each passing motorist. “Leave us alone you religious vagabonds!” yelled the first driver as he sped by. From around the curve, they heard screeching tires and a big splash.“Don’t you think,” said the Pastor to the Reverend father, “We should just put up a sign that says, ‘The Bridge is Out’ instead?”