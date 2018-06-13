All the children are restless and the teacher decides to have an early dismissal.TEACHER: Whoever answers the questions I ask, first and correctly can leave early today.Little Akpos says to himself, “Good, I want to get outta here. I’m smart and will answer the question.”TEACHER: Who said ‘Four Score and Seven Years Ago’?Before Akpos can open his mouth, Mercy says, “Abraham Lincoln.”TEACHER: That’s right Mercy, you can go home.Akpos is angry that Mercy answered the question first.TEACHER: Who said ‘I Have a Dream’?Before Akpos can open his mouth, Mary says, “Martin Luther King.”TEACHER: That’s right Mary, you can go.Akpos is even angrier than before.TEACHER: Who said ‘Ask not, what your country can do for you’?Before Akpos can open his mouth, Nancy says, “John F. Kennedy.”TEACHER: That’s right Nancy, you may also leave.Akpos is boiling mad that he has not been able to answer any of the questions.When the teacher turns her back, Akpos says, “I wish these bitches would keep their mouths shut!”The teacher turns around, “Now who said that?”AKPOS: Tiger Woods. Can I go now?