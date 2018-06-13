BREAKING NEWS!!!Easter May Be Postponed!!!Report says that Judas is refusing to betray Jesus this year. He claims that 30 pieces of silver is too small due to the current economy situation and high rate of US dollar. He is demanding 100% increment on the amount. Negotiations are still ongoing. You are hereby advised to free your cows, goats, turkeys and chickens awaiting crucifixion during the Easter season, pendingwhen he will receive alert from his bank. He has already done his BVN.Meanwhile, Judas and his entire family duly apologize for any inconveniences this may cause you