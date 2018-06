Dad, I don’t want to go to school today.” said little Akpos.“Why not, Akpos?” his dad asked.Akpos replied, “Well, one of the chickens on the school farm died last week and we had chicken soup for lunch the next day. Then three days ago one of the pigs died and we had roast pork the next day.”“But I still don't understand why you don’t want to go today?”“Because our English teacher died yesterday!”