A Nun woke up one morning feeling great; she got out of bed and decided to go to the kitchen for some breakfast.On her way over there, she runs into Sister Cynthia and she says, “Hi sister Cynthia.”By which Sister Cynthia says, “I see you got off on the wrong side of the bed Sister."She did not understand what Sister Cynthia meant by that so she ignored it and went on.The Nun was passing by the garden when she ran into Sister Mary and she says, “Good morning Sister Mary, are you having a great day?"Sister Mary says, “I see you got off on the wrong side of the bed.”The Nun was wondering why everybody she met kept saying that when she felt great so she decides to go and see mother superior. She asks Mother Superior, “Everybody keeps telling me that I got off on the wrong side of the bed when I feel great"Mother Superior says,”That is because you have Brother Akpos shoes on.”