Job Title: Marketer
Job Type: Full Time
Company: Culminate Consulting
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 1 year
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Insurance Sales / Marketing
.
Culminate Consulting is a professional service firm into the business of Recruitment, Training, Outsourcing and ISO 9001: 2015 QMS, HSE, OSHA Implementation. We have worked extensively across diverse sectors of the economy ranging from Telecommunication, Banking &Finance, Information Technology and Oil & Gas.
.
Responsibilities:
· Negotiate and close business deals
· Build client relationship
· Deliver presentations and proposals
· Pursue sales and prospective clients
Job Requirement: – Preferably 1-3 years agency experience
.
Qualification: – Application should have BSc or HND in any disciplineApply to this job