Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marketer Job at Culminate Consulting  (Read 254 times)

Jobrib

Marketer Job at Culminate Consulting
« on: Mar 18, 2016, 07:31 PM »
Job Title: Marketer

Job Type: Full Time

Company: Culminate Consulting

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 1 year

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Insurance   Sales / Marketing  

.

Culminate Consulting is a professional service firm into the business of Recruitment, Training, Outsourcing and ISO 9001: 2015 QMS, HSE, OSHA Implementation. We have worked extensively across diverse sectors of the economy ranging from Telecommunication, Banking &Finance, Information Technology and Oil & Gas.

.

Responsibilities:

·         Negotiate and close business deals

·         Build client relationship

·         Deliver presentations and proposals

·         Pursue sales and prospective clients

Job Requirement: – Preferably 1-3 years agency experience

.

Qualification: – Application should have BSc or HND in any discipline

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 