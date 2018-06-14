Job Title: MarketerJob Type: Full TimeCompany: Culminate ConsultingQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Insurance Sales / MarketingCulminate Consulting is a professional service firm into the business of Recruitment, Training, Outsourcing and ISO 9001: 2015 QMS, HSE, OSHA Implementation. We have worked extensively across diverse sectors of the economy ranging from Telecommunication, Banking &Finance, Information Technology and Oil & Gas.Responsibilities:· Negotiate and close business deals· Build client relationship· Deliver presentations and proposals· Pursue sales and prospective clientsJob Requirement: – Preferably 1-3 years agency experienceQualification: – Application should have BSc or HND in any discipline