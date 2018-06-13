Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes of the day: Sweet girl  (Read 310 times)

yetadem

Jokes of the day: Sweet girl
« on: Mar 20, 2016, 09:44 AM »
A man and a girl met on Whatsapp Chat and this was their conversation...

MAN: Hello Sweet Girl!

SWEETGIRL: Hi Lover Boy!

MAN: Can I know you more please?

SWEETGIRL: 19, female, sweet lips, bootylicious and delicious, live in Maryland and you?

MAN: Hmmmm! I'm in love already. I'm 52, male, 6 pack, big Chest, live in Maryland too.

SWEETGIRL: You're 52?

MAN: I'm just so into fresh young beautiful girls.

SWEETGIRL: Do you have a wife?

MAN: Yes, but not as intercoursey as you, I have a daughter, she is in her bed room with her friend doing her
home work.

SWEETGIRL: Then why do you like young girls?

MAN: I love them because they are beautiful not to mention intercoursey.

SWEETGIRL: I am also into older men with iPhones, iPads, Cash, Gifts and driving expensive cars.

MAN: I can offer all of that and even more.

SWEETGIRL: I think we should meet.

MAN: That would be nice, where do I pick you up tomorrow with my new BMW X6 intercoursey girl?

SWEETGIRL: Tomorrow I am going to school, it won't be possible.

MAN: Or maybe over the weekend, going to school is very important.
SWEETGIRL: Let me continue the homework I'm doing with my friend, Lucy... I don't want my dad to
know that I have a BlackBerry, he will be mad at me.

MAN: Hey! You said your friend's name is Lucy?

SWEETGIRL: Yes.

MAN: Exactly where in Maryland do you stay?

SWEETGIRL: Maryland Estate, House number 5 and you?

MAN: Mercy!!! Is that you?!

SWEETGIRL: Dad, is that you?!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 