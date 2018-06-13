A man and a girl met on Whatsapp Chat and this was their conversation...MAN: Hello Sweet Girl!SWEETGIRL: Hi Lover Boy!MAN: Can I know you more please?SWEETGIRL: 19, female, sweet lips, bootylicious and delicious, live in Maryland and you?MAN: Hmmmm! I'm in love already. I'm 52, male, 6 pack, big Chest, live in Maryland too.SWEETGIRL: You're 52?MAN: I'm just so into fresh young beautiful girls.SWEETGIRL: Do you have a wife?MAN: Yes, but not as intercoursey as you, I have a daughter, she is in her bed room with her friend doing herhome work.SWEETGIRL: Then why do you like young girls?MAN: I love them because they are beautiful not to mention intercoursey.SWEETGIRL: I am also into older men with iPhones, iPads, Cash, Gifts and driving expensive cars.MAN: I can offer all of that and even more.SWEETGIRL: I think we should meet.MAN: That would be nice, where do I pick you up tomorrow with my new BMW X6 intercoursey girl?SWEETGIRL: Tomorrow I am going to school, it won't be possible.MAN: Or maybe over the weekend, going to school is very important.SWEETGIRL: Let me continue the homework I'm doing with my friend, Lucy... I don't want my dad toknow that I have a BlackBerry, he will be mad at me.MAN: Hey! You said your friend's name is Lucy?SWEETGIRL: Yes.MAN: Exactly where in Maryland do you stay?SWEETGIRL: Maryland Estate, House number 5 and you?MAN: Mercy!!! Is that you?!SWEETGIRL: Dad, is that you?!