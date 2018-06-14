Pages: [1]   Go Down

Customer Relationship/Customer Care Officer Job at SENCE Nigeria
Job Title: Customer Relationship/Customer Care Officer

Company: SENCE Nigeria

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care  

Since our inception, SENCE has been totally focused on building a strategic, quality consulting practice. We are committed to helping SMEs succeed in a challenging and tasking environment by providing them with the support they need to survive and grow.

Description:

Summary: – This position serves customers by providing product and service information; resolving product and service problems.

. – The responsibilities of this position includes but not limited to the following; – Attract potential customers by answering product and service questions; suggesting information about other products and services. – Open customer accounts by recording account information. – Maintain customer records by updating account information. – Resolve product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution. – Maintain financial accounts by processing customer adjustments. – Recommend potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs. – Prepare product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information. – Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Requirements: – Customer Service – Product Knowledge – Quality Focus – Problem Solving – Market Knowledge – Documentation Skills – Communication skills – Resolving Conflict, – Analyzing Information – Multi-tasking – Graduates in any discipline with 0-2years experience in related field, preferably female – Applicants should be between 20 -28years of age.

