Yesterday I got drunk, came back late and decided to take a shower. But before I continue, please listen to this story...In 1973, the King of ikot Ataku Village was sent to the future. He was meant to return in 1 week time. After 1 week, he didn't return. Unfortunately, he had an accident and died.They now choose me to go to the future, return with his dead body and become the new KING. On our way back to the past, it was heavily raining as I kept paddling the canoe with the corpse of the dead king in it. I had already removed his crown and put it on my head. Unfortunately, our canoe tumbled and sank, I started drowning and drowning as I struggled to survive...My Mum kept banging on the door, "Come out of that bathroom! How many hours do you want to spend there?! Are you sleeping in the bath tub?! Come out of there! Come out now!!