Akpos, Kwame and Monsu works at a toothbrush company as salesmen. Each day, Kwame and Monsu sell twenty toothbrushes each and Akpos consistently sells two hundred.Kwame and Monsu were jealous, but they couldn’t figure out his secret. Then, one day, they run intoAkpos at the mall, where he’s set up a juice tasting sample table.“This is your secret?” says Kwame“Try some dip,” says Akpos.They both take a little bit of dip. “Ech!” says Monsu, “This tastes like shit!”Akpos replies, “It is shit. Would you like to buy a toothbrush?”