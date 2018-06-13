Pages: [1]   Go Down

Humorous Joke: Our house girl is pregnant
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his wife:

WIFE: Our maid is pregnant...

AKPOS: That’s her problem

WIFE: Neighbours are talking…

AKPOS: That’s their problem.

WIFE: I’m worried

AKPOS: That’s your problem

WIFE: They say it’s yours

AKPOS: That’s my problem!
