Humorous Joke: Our house girl is pregnant
Topic: Humorous Joke: Our house girl is pregnant
yetadem
Humorous Joke: Our house girl is pregnant
Mar 21, 2016, 07:48 AM
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his wife:
WIFE: Our maid is pregnant...
AKPOS: That’s her problem
WIFE: Neighbours are talking…
AKPOS: That’s their problem.
WIFE: I’m worried
AKPOS: That’s your problem
WIFE: They say it’s yours
AKPOS: That’s my problem!
