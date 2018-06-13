I used N4,000 to buy fuel for my car. I decided to use the remaining N1,000 I had left in my pocket to get some food in a restaurant before I face the Lagos traffic. As I ordered the food and sat down to eat, a well-dressed man in a suit sitting beside me said, "I love the way you eat, try their snail, I will pay."I hastily added four pieces of snail at a cost of N2,000 and continued eating. He said again, "You eat so well, please get a bottle of wine so that you can drink after eating."I hastily made the order and was having fun. My total bill came up to about N10,000. I thanked him for accepting to pay.As I stood to leave, my car key fell down and I bent to pick it. I discovered that the man was bare-footed! I thought the man was attending a certain church but 3 hefty guys immediately busted in and grabbed him by the arm. One of them said to me, "I'm sorry if this man has been disturbing you, he just escape from our psychiatric hospital this morning...''I fainted!