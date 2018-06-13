Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Religion Joke: Be patient  (Read 287 times)

yetadem

Religion Joke: Be patient
Mar 21, 2016, 08:09 AM
If you are waiting for a man who is Honest Handsome, Understanding, Adorable, Responsible, Nice, Loving, Faithful and Rich...

Be patient... JESUS IS COMING!!!
