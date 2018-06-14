Job Title: Life Marketing OfficerCompany: Custodian and Allied PlcJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 – 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Insurance Sales / MarketingCustodian and Allied Plc. (CA Plc) is a holding company with leading specialist companies and brands including Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited, Custodian Life Assurance Limited, Custodian Trustees Limited and Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited; all rendering best in class services in its versatile fold.CA Plc. is managed by a Board comprising thorough bred professionals with proven track records in their various fields of endeavor, who bring broad and deep insights derived from several years of fruitful and eventful years of experience to bear.Currently, with the Custodian Group assets in excess of N48billion and a gross written premium of over N11.5billion, the group sits comfortably within the top bracket of eminent players in Nigeria’s other financial services sectorRoles and Responsibilities: – Market the company’s products and services to potential and existing customersReview premium rates, policy terms and conditions to meet client`s needs – Maintain good public relations with current and prospective customers – Review and present for approval proposals to render Insurance services to customers – Ensure timely and efficient service delivery to customersWorking Knowledge, Skills and Competencies and Attributes: – Understanding of current technical insurance principles – Proficient in Microsoft Office suite applicationsNAICOM guidelinesQualifications and Experience: – University Graduate – 2 – 5 years progressively responsible experience in marketing life insurance services.