Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cracking Joke: Do you know?  (Read 174 times)

yetadem

Cracking Joke: Do you know?
« on: Mar 22, 2016, 09:39 AM »
Do you know that you can't breathe with your tongue sticking out of your mouth...?

Now put your tongue back in and stop acting like a dog...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 