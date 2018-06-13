Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: Easter plans  (Read 178 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: Easter plans
« on: Mar 22, 2016, 09:46 AM »
GIRLFRIEND: Honey, what are your plans for this Easter?

BOYFRIEND: Same as Jesus... I will Disappear on Friday and reappear on Monday!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 